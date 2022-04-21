All set for ZITF

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ALL is set for this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) with more than 500 exhibitors already having confirmed participation.

The trade showcase, which is in its 62nd edition will take place from 26 to 30 April and is expected to be officially opened by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said 514 direct exhibitors have already been booked for Zimbabwe’s largest trade event.

“The nation is advised that a total of 514 direct exhibitors had booked exhibition space and 71 of these will be exhibiting for the first time.

“A total of 14 foreign nations were expected to exhibit and these are Angola, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, Indonesia and Japan,” he said.

The Minister revealed that the main highlights of the Fair will include the Connect Africa Symposium on 28 April where Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will give the keynote address and the ZITF International Business Conference to be held on 27 April, 2022 which VP Chiwenga will also officially open.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will also host the ZITF Diplomats Forum on 28 April, 2022.

“Government further advises that in order to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth, two events have been lined-up and these are the Scholastica Conference and the Innovators’ Forum.

“The Scholastica Conference will run under the theme; Economic Development Through Innovation and Heritage: Promoting Talent and Skills-based Education, and will be held on 28 April, 2022. The Innovators’ Forum will be held on 26 and 27 April, 2022 under the theme; Innovation for Sustainable Value Chains,” said Dr Muswere.