All systems go for Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ALL is set for the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day on Tuesday where President Mnangagwa will headline the event and give a State Address which will be circulated to all embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and all the country’s Missions abroad as the region join hands in calling for the unconditional lifting of the punitive economic embargo.

Sadc declared 25 October, as the Day of Solidarity Against Sanctions on Zimbabwe.

In an interview, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said this year’s Anti-Sanctions Day will be held under the theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s Resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement”.

She revealed that the President’s address would be broadcast live and would be repeated throughout the day on all national communication platforms.

“In Harare His Excellency the President will address the nation from the State House, that broadcast will be live and repeated on all national platforms throughout the day. Across all provinces, there are planned solidarity marches.

“In the evening we will have a musical gala where we have local artistes that will perform from 6pm to 6am at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The minister further revealed that since this is a Sadc day the Government has engaged and is co-operating with all Sadc embassies accredited to Zimbabwe as well as from all sympathising nations.

She said while there will be no solidarity march in Harare, other provinces have organised solidarity rallies to commemorate the day.

Speaking during a recent post-Cabinet briefing, Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that the President’s address will be circulated through embassies accredited to Zimbabwe and through the nation’s Missions abroad.

She said the Government would also share with the Sadc Secretariat through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, a guide on the nature and impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe as well as the Final Report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights.

“Media awareness campaigns on the nature and impact of sanctions in and outside Zimbabwe will be conducted, showcasing commendable progress of projects in various sectors including in Agriculture and Food Security, Mining, Health, Education, Infrastructure, and Industry,” said the minister.

African leaders recently took advantage of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to reiterate calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.