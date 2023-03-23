All systems go for Zanu-PF Bulawayo Primary Elections

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

IT is all systems go for the Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province primary elections with the final list of aspiring candidates having been announced.

The list was announced on Thursday by politburo member, Cde Elphas Mashaba, who will be overseeing the process in the province on Saturday.

The ruling party is headed for its internal democratic process on Saturday with the majority of aspiring candidates in Bulawayo having been cleared to contest.

The party organised a meeting with aspiring candidates at Davis Hall where they were taken through rules and regulations governing the conduct of the weekend polls.

Speaking at the meeting Cde Mashaba exhorted candidates to uphold peace and ensure the culture of democracy continues to thrive within the revolutionary party.

“I would like to applaud all the aspiring candidates for campaigning peacefully. We have not received any cases of violence which is quite commendable. We expect to continue in that spirit through the whole process,” said Cde Mashaba.

He said a total of 68 000 people who are in the confirmed cell structures are expected to cast their votes at the 70 polling stations that will be set up in the province’s 29 wards.

Aspiring National Assembly candidates, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube as well as the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi sailed through unopposed in their respective constituencies.

Prof Ncube is vying for the newly formed Cowdray Park constituency while Cde Modi is vying for a second term in Bulawayo South constituency.

Ten party members are vying for the senatorial seats with former Bulawayo Central shadow MP Cde Mlungisi Moyo, and Cde Mashaba being part of the new names on the list. Other Politburo members Cde Molly Mpofu and Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube are also vying for senatorial seats.

A total of 31 aspiring National Assembly candidates will battle it out for the 10 constituencies. Two constituencies (Cowdray Park and Bulawayo South) have uncontested candidates.

Cde Munashe Mtutsa is the only youth quota candidate while 14 women are vying for the women’s quota. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube is seeking to retain the women’s quota seat for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency.

There are 92 aspiring local authority candidates contesting for the province’s 29 wards.

Meanwhile, the party will hold inter-constituency meetings in the province on Friday where further clarifications on the voting regulations and guidelines will be given to party members.

