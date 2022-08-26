Alleged murderer commits suicide

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO man who was wanted for allegedly murdering his female friend in Emganwini after she refused to loan him money, on Thursday committed suicide by hanging after being on the run since Sunday.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident revealing that the now deceased, Farai Michael Mutasa (28) had allegedly murdered Thulisile Dube (38) on Sunday after she refused to loan him some money.

Dube went missing on Saturday after going out with friends and was found dead in her brother’s car. She was based in South Africa and had arrived in Bulawayo last Thursday with one of her brothers in a surprise visit to the family.

Mutasa, who was the last person reportedly to be seen with Dube, was then found hanging from a tree on Thursday in Northend.

“The scene was attended and they found that the deceased had tied himself using a grey shoe lace with his body hanging on a tree facing west, he was putting on a light green jacket and light blue t-shirt and trousers and had short hair. Further investigations revealed that the deceased was a wanted person on a case of murder which occurred at Emganwini on 21 August”, said Insp Ncube.

The police spokesperson called on members of the public to avoid violence in resolving misunderstandings.

“We would like to urge members of the public to live honestly than taking other people’s lives and their own lives. The incident was completely uncalled for and If ever one is desperate for money ask from a friend or family than taking lives,” he said.