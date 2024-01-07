Amagugu Heritage Centre introduces community-based camping

Mr Pathisa Nyathi explaining the importance of traditional dances in African culture to the Dlodlo family

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

AMAGUGU International Heritage Centre, a cultural preservation organisation based in Bulawayo recently launched a community-based camping programme aimed at offering visitors an authentic experience of the traditional African lifestyle.

The programme allows people to visit and stay with host families who will facilitate their immersion into the long-lasting customs and traditions of the region.

“Beyond being offered community B&B, the programme has a thrust to offer visitors a wide range of cultural activities,” mentioned Allington Ndlovu, the Amagugu International Heritage Programmes Officer.

“The activities include traditional food preparation, family eating together, story-telling sessions. In the morning, activities include milking of cattle, traditional breakfast and many other customs that are being slowly abandoned,” Ndlovu added.

The programme aims at preserving customs that are gradually being abandoned in modern society.

The main objective of the programme is to give people an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and experience the way of life pioneered by their forefathers. By staying with local families and participating in traditional activities, visitors can gain a deeper understanding and appreciation.

“We have always had exchange programmes with schools as Amagugu is an educational heritage centre,” said Ndlovu.

“We then wished to extend the knowledge to the elderly, we had to start from a small package whereby a full family can come to experience the lectures that we provide at Amagugu, to experience the rural lifestyle. We want families to experience all the activities that happen in a rural set up.

“We had a Dlodlo family that came up front with their interest to experience Amagugu as they had children and grandchildren from the United States of America visiting Africa for the first time.

“It’s a new thrust at Amagugu as we are trying to expose the African Culture to other people, tribes and places. Amagugu offers tourism, education, exchange then there is impact of culture to various people.”

On the 14th and 15th of December, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo, the Vice-Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), and his family visited Amagugu Heritage for a two-day programme that provided valuable insights into the local culture, history and traditions.

The programme aimed at educating visitors on various aspects of the traditional lifestyle, such as storytelling, traditional games, and hands-on activities like crafts making and knowledge related to the kitchen.

During the first day, they received lessons on African Traditions and Cultural Landscape. They received books authored by Pathisa Nyathi, the director of Amagugu. They were also introduced to traditional games and hands-on activities that allowed them to engage with the local culture.

In the evening, they attended storytelling sessions and took a tour around a traditional homestead, accompanied by lectures on power dynamics, architecture and taboos associated with sitting arrangements.

On the second day, the Dlodlo family explored painted homes and San rock art sites in the region. They also participated in a traditional braai on the rocks, which is a popular outdoor cooking method in the area. This hands-on experience allowed participants to immerse themselves in the local customs and traditions.

“The community-based camping programme is set to expand in the future, with Amagugu planning to offer week-long programmes that will include various activities aimed at showcasing the African lifestyle. These activities are expected to cater to diverse groups,” highlighted Ndlovu.