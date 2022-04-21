Amakhosi win Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AMAKHOSI Cricket Club are the winners of the recently concluded Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League.

With nine wins from 12 matches, two defeats and one no result, the Ainsley Ndlovu captained Amakhosi finished on top with 75 points. Queens took second spot, Bulawayo Athletic Club were third while Bulawayo Polytechnic finished bottom with just win and nine defeats, which means the students have been relegated to the Second League.

Nketa Cheetahs won the Second League with 66 points, which sees them earning themselves promotion to the top league in the province. Amakhosi’s second team finished second.

Action in the BMCA was disrupted by the lockdown in the country at the end of last year, which resulted in matches not taking place for some months. It was a great relief for the BMCA to get a lot club cricket since the 2020/21 season was halted with a few matches played.

In another cricket related development, ZC have announced the postponement of the National Premier League (NPL) by a week due to unforeseen logistical challenges. The 10-team tournament, involving the top clubs from across the country, was originally scheduled to start last Sunday. In announcing the postponement, ZC said revised NPL fixtures will be released in due course. – @Mdawini_29