American singer Stevie Wonder granted Ghanaian citizenship

Music legend Stevie Wonder has become a Ghanaian citizen, taking the Oath of Allegiance and receiving his Certificate of Citizenship at a ceremony in Ghana’s Jubilee House.

Wonder’s decision to become a citizen of Ghana follows his announcement three years ago, citing a desire for a brighter future amidst political turmoil in the US.

His passion for Ghana was evident in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he expressed his wish to see the nation smile again before relocating there.

Wonder, known for timeless hits like “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” has influenced multiple music genres, earning him 25 Grammy Awards and 74 nominations since his recognition by Motown Records in 1961.

Born Stevland Hardaway Morris in Michigan, Wonder’s musical genius emerged early and has become a musical pioneer.

A video of the citizenship ceremony captures Wonder’s emotional pride as he receives his Ghanaian passport, marking a significant new chapter in his life. Ghanaians warmly welcome the music legend into their society.