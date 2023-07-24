Amm wins Champion of Champions

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter

DAVID Amm emerged the winner of the annual Champion of Champions golf tournament at Borrowdale Brooke after he carded an impressive 11-under par at the end of four rounds.

The event saw several players taking to the field representing various local clubs.

Amm, who is based in the United States where he is on a scholarship with Toledo University, continued from where he left off the last time out, to beat 22-other players on the field over the weekend.

The former Zimbabwe number one golfer was ahead of Royal Harare’s Michael Wallace.

Champion of Champions, which was once one of the major tournaments on the local golf circuit before vanishing, was back on the radar after a lengthy absence.

The 36-hole two-day event saw several club champions with Royal Harare’s Michael Wallace giving Amm strong competition.

Gweru Golf Club’s Lloyd Dube was third after carding rounds of 79 and 79 for a total 158 and was tied with Salimu Karemela.

Shepherd Chiwaya was fifth and Absolom Phiri sixth. Elton Zulu, Clive Muchenje, Richard Guy and Pondaponda completed the top 10.

The tournament drew all club champions from over 22 golf clubs in the country, and this year the tournament was restricted to the championship division only.

It was organised by the Zimbabwe Golf Association.