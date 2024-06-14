ANC’s Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly in SA

South Africa’s legislators have elected, on the first sitting of the Seventh Parliament since last month’s plebiscite, the African National Congress’ (ANC) Ms Angela Thokozile Didiza as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

In an election which was presided over by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Didiza won by a margin of 284 votes against the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Ms Ntombovuyo Veronica Mente who had 49 votes.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Didiza thanked her party and South Africans for coming together to prioritise what she termed “good for the country”.

A total 341 ballot papers were issued and nine were spoiled.

