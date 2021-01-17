And then there were three…

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONLY three of the six confirmed Highlanders elections candidates have collected their nomination forms ahead of the closing of the process on Saturday.

Highlanders members with up to date membership will on 7 February vote for the chairman, secretary-general and committee member. While six candidates, two for each position have come out to declare an interest to stand, only three of them have so far collected forms.

These are Kenneth Mhlophe and Johnfat Sibanda who are squaring off for the chairman’s post together with aspiring committee member Bheka Sibanda. Highlanders have made special arrangements for those wishing to contest to collect nomination forms from the club’s offices on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Candidates have to then secure 10 signatures of support from members in good standing before they return the forms to the club’s offices.

Those with a desire to contest have to part with US$200 which is refunded should a candidate manage to secure at least 10 percent of the ballots cast on election day. Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube said he is not aware of any challenges related to the collection of the nomination forms since members of the secretariat are available to attend to any queries from the candidates.

“I am not aware of any candidates not being able to collect nomination forms. Any candidate facing any challenges are free to contact us for assistance. Because of the lockdown, we said people can make online transfers into our bank account then send someone with proof of payment. If someone is in town, they are able to come to our offices on those stated days to purchase the nomination form. We have made arrangements for someone to be at the office,’’ Dube said.

After the close of nominations, the nomination court will sit to vet the candidates who will contest in next month’s polls.

“At the close of nomination, the forms will be handed over to the nomination court, we are guided by what is permissible by Covid-19,’’ Dube said.

On the issue of those who wish to renew their ordinary membership, Dube stated that they were still working out on how best they can assist those members in light of the lockdown.

“We are still working on the dynamics, we are not an essential service, those with access to town can be assisted at our offices within the limitations of Covid-19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays,’’ he said.

Former Highlanders office administrator and first team manager Raeburn Ndebele could be a last minute entrant into the race for committee member. Bheka Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu have already declared their interest in the post whose present occupant Wisdom Mabhena has served two consecutive terms and is not eligible to stand.

“I am not in a position to confirm if I am going for the post. A number of people have called me asking me to stand. I have no problem because I worked for this institution before. I have to sit down first and map the way forward. By Tuesday I would have made a decision if I am contesting or not,’’ Ndebele said.

Incumbent Israel Moyo and Victoria Falls-domiciled Morgen Dube are gunning for the SG’s post. @Mdawini_29