And then they were four…in the race to land Bosso CEO post

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FIRST they were nine, now they are four candidates still in the running to land the post of Highlanders Football Club chief executive officer, a post which fell vacant following the expiry of Nhlanhla Dube’s contract at the end of last year.

When Highlanders closed the process of accepting applications for the post of CEO on 22 January, nine candidates had applied for the position.

The shortlisted candidates according to sources are namely, Ronald Moyo the acting CEO, former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, ex-Ingwebu marketing and sales manager Prosper Ncube as well as Pilate Mahlangu.

It means that Nkululeko Ndlovu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte have fallen by the wayside.

Highlanders executive committee secretary Morgen “Gazza” Dube, could not give out the names of those still in race but did confirm that the candidates were now down to four, with interviews to be conducted on Monday (tomorrow).

“We have shortlisted four people and we are looking at doing the interviews on Monday, 14 March. They will be interviewed one after the other,’’ said Dube.

On what they looked at in whittling down the list from nine to four, Dube pointed out that they sought candidates that could fit into Bosso’s strategic plan.

At the end of the interviews, the top candidate will have their name forwarded to the executive committee for consideration, which means that should there be no objections, Highlanders should have a substantive CEO by the end of March.

“In shortlisting, we looked at personal attributes, academic and professional qualifications in view of the strategic planning of the club on what we want to achieve. The selection of the candidate will be done same day, it should not take time for us to make a decision after the interviews. The initial stage is to identify the candidate and recommend to the executive committee who will make the final decision,’’ Dube elaborated.

He allayed fears of Highlanders members who feel that their club could be downgraded seeing the requirements when the post was advertised, which did not make a degree qualification mandatory.

“We went through the CVs of all the applicants and decided that we have what we are looking for. All the four of them stand a chance.

Contrary to fears that we are downgrading the club by asking for the minimum qualification, all those four have what it takes to take the club forward,” said Dube.

Highlanders also advertised for the post of marketing officer, which Dube said will only be filled after the club has a substantive CEO.

Appointment of the Highlanders CEO is guided by Article 22 of the club’s constitution which states that a fulltime administrator of the club is appointed by the executive committee in consultation with the board of directors.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29