Another milestone reached as development thrust bears fruit

Zvamaida Murwira in CHIVHU

THE resource mobilisation thrust being spearheaded by the Government continues to bear fruit as the Second Republic registered another milestone yesterday when President Mnangagwa commissioned Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East Province whose model will be replicated across the country.

The dam project will, among other things, provide potable water for residents as well as offer irrigation and fishery facilities.

This is part of Government’s broad efforts to accelerate rural and urban development.

The Head of State and Government also launched a fishery and irrigation project as well as a water treatment plant for Chivhu residents that is expected to mitigate water challenges in the area.

President Mnangagwa made an initial deposit of fish into the dam to mark the commencement of a three million capacity fishing project and also gave a company registration certificate to a consortium of 60 farmers who are running a thriving wheat project drawing water from the dam.

Addressing thousands of people who included Zanu PF supporters, President Mnangagwa said the dam will increase productivity in the province, help to mitigate the effects of climate change, adding that water challenges in Chivhu will come to an end.

The President said the decision by the Government to mobilise its own resources for mega projects had shamed the country’s detractors who had imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe hoping that people will turn against the Zanu PF Government so that they could impose a puppet leadership.

“The project was mooted several years ago but could not take off because many of us used to believe that for mega projects such as dams and roads you would need foreigners to come and we float tenders for them. But I later realised that a country is built, governed and prayed for by its own people,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It is now 23 years under the yoke of sanctions imposed by the West. They were hoping that people will turn against the Zanu PF Government so that they install a puppet Government which when asked to jump it will ask how high. We want to shame those who imposed sanctions on us. For the past three years Zimbabwe has been developing faster in the Sadc region. Whoever wants to come and partner us will do so on our terms.”

In handing over a company registration certificate to the wheat consortium’s chairperson, Mr Wilfred Dzimba, President Mnangagwa said Government will carry out the exercise across the country to empower entrepreneurs consistent with the Government’s thrust of leaving no place and no one behind.

“You are the first organisation to have a company formed for you to push for development,” he said.

On the fishery project, President Mnangagwa implored the community to be vigilant and responsible for it to succeed.

“There must be a Committee to ensure that you allow the fish to grow before you start fishing. There will be about 3 million fish,” said President Mnangagwa.

He outlined several projects the Second Republic has embarked on in remote areas such as Binga that include kapenta and borehole projects that have transformed lives.

Ahead of this year’s elections, President Mnangagwa urged people to vote for Zanu PF so that the revolutionary party can continue to implement developmental projects.

“Zanu PF deserves another mandate to lead because it is the only political party that knows how the country came about. Any other person who claims to know would have heard from us,” said President Mnangagwa.

He called for unity particularly among those Zanu PF cadres who contested against each other in the recently held primary elections saying they should work together for the greater good of the party.

From the internal polls, the President said the greatest winner was the revolutionary party.

President Mnangagwa warned some traditional leaders against abuse of their authority by deviating from their core responsibilities as custodians of communal land and traditional customs.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said attainment of Vision 2030 was imminent given the current agricultural development trajectory.

“The issue here is not about the dam but attainment of Vision 2030. People are now realising that we are on course. All this is because of the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa,” said Minister Masuka.

Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the development projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic justified the re-election of the Zanu PF led Government in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“The lives of ordinary people have been transformed. We are celebrating these milestones registered in a short space of time owing to the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri who is also Zanu PF National Chairman.

The event was attended by Cabinet ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, farmers, heads of State entities and local traditional leaders.