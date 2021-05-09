Another pathetic batting display by Zimbabwe leave Pakistan needing one wicket for comfortable win in second cricket Test

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ANOTHER day of woeful batting from Zimbabwe on day three of the second cricket Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday left Pakistan requiring just one wicket to achieve a 2-0 win in the Test series.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132 off 60.4 overs in their first innings and when asked to follow on, they were left reeling on 220/9 in 63 overs at the close of day three to remaining trailing by 158 runs. It means Pakistan need just one wicket on the fourth day to wrap up a comfortable win.

The match headed into the third day with Zimbabwe on 52/4 in 30 overs, Regis Chakabva and Tendai Chisoro the two batsmen at the crease on 28 and one respectively. Zimbabwe only managed to add just 80 runs to their overnight score before they were bowled out. Chakabva top scored with 33 and the next highest run contributor for the home team was Donald Tiripano with 23.

With Zimbabwe 378 runs behind, Pakistan enforced the follow-on.

Zimbabwe did not get their second innings off to a great start, Tarisai Musakanda gone for just eight runs in the fifth over. Regis Chakabva did show some fight once again with 80 while stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor departed for 49 but the rest of the batsmen did not contribute much to the cause, with three of the batters gone without scoring.

Debutant Luke Jongwe, on an unbeaten 31 and Blessing Muzarabani who is yet to get off the mark are all that stand between Pakistan from romping to victory.

Left arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and left arm spinner Nauman Ali took all the wickets to fall in Zimbabwe’s second innings. Ali picked up 5/86 in 21 overs, his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket while Afridi took 4/45 from 17 overs.

