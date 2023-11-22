Another wheat record achieved…wheat stocks to last 11 months

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the wheat stocks of 231 776 metric tonnes as at 19 November, will last eleven months at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 metric tonnes, as the country has also achieved anther winter wheat record.

After recording the highest wheat harvest since production of the cereal started in 1966 last year of 375 000 metric tonnes, Zimbabwe has done it again this year as the Second Republic continues to boost food security and nutrition in line with Vision 2030.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said another winter wheat record was achieved.

“Pertaining to Winter Wheat, a record 90 192 hectares were planted, with 89 932 hectares harvested to date, yielding 467 333 metric tonnes at an average yield of 5.2 tonnes per hectares which is another record achieved under the Second Republic,” he said.

About 360 000 metric tonnes of wheat are required for national consumption annually.

He said the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stocks as at 19 November for maize and traditional grains stood at 194 429 metric tonnes and 47 477 metric tonnes respectively, while wheat stocks of 231 776 metric tonnes will last 11 months.

The Minister said the monthly consumption for grains is now estimated at 23 000 metric tonnes comprising 20 000 metric tonnes maize for Millers, and 3 000 metric tonnes sorghum for stock feed manufacturers.

Regarding the summer crops marketing update, Dr Muswere said: “The nation is informed that the GMB intake was 39 percent market share of all the marketed crops with 47 percent share of maize; 7.3 percent of soya bean; 41 percent of sunflower and 64 percent of traditional grains. Government is expediting the settlement of outstanding payments due to farmers.”

Meanwhile, in terms of the the update on the preparations for the 2023/2024 summer season, the Minister said that preparations were well on course.

“Over 1.9 million farmers have so far been trained under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Inputs Pfumvudza/Intwasa Supply Scheme, while 7.6 million plots have already been prepared. Farmers have generally responded positively to climate-proofing interventions for El Nino,” added Dr Muswere.

“There is adequate fertiliser for the Presidential Programme and other schemes. Other farmers can now import fertiliser for own use following approval by government.”

He said dryland tobacco planting has slowed down because of the late rains, while 40 contractors have registered for tobacco production, with the total indicative area contracted at 148 000 hectares.

The Minister said to date, a total of 31 681 hectares of tobacco have been planted, representing a 4.6 percent increase above last year during the same period.

He added: “Pertaining to cotton, Cabinet wishes to advise the public that a total of 11 contractors have indicated their intention to contract farmers this season while nine contractors have contracted growers. The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has completed the induction of Common Input Distribution Point Clerks across the country.”

He said the targeted production is 271 286 hectares by 400 786 farmers with an estimated volume of 130 000 to 140 000 metric tonnes .

Dr Muswere said Presidential Climate-Proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa Cotton Programme and inputs distribution will utilise established GMB channels and Committees at ward level with the usual Ward Committees.

While, amonitoring system through Agritex has been introduced to monitor Pfumvudza/Intwasa from planting through to marketing.