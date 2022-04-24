Anti-Corruption Commission seizes US$50m assets

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has seized corruptly acquired assets worth more than US$50 million as the organisation steps up efforts of hunting down proceeds of corruption.

The assets, Zacc said, include 38 vehicles and 11 immovable properties, some outside the country. Zacc chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo told parliamentarians at a Transparency International Anti-corruption training workshop in Bulawayo on Friday that a request for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) has been made for seizure of properties in South Africa.

“Since 2020, the Commission has seized a cumulative figure of nine immovable properties including one property in South Africa and 38 motor vehicles. Requests for MLA have been made for further two properties in South Africa and we are expecting a seizure of the said properties,” she said.

She said Zacc has also referred 283 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action. Of note, said Justice Matanda-Moyo, since President Mnangagwa appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa, as the Acting Prosecutor-General following the resignation of Mr Kumbirai Hodzi recently on medical grounds, at least 150 cases have been prosecuted.

“To date 29 case files for asset confiscation and unexplained wealth applications have been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority valued at US$25 million. One civil confiscation order has been confirmed by the Supreme Court for civil forfeiture of an immovable property valued at US$100 000,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said an analysis of reports showed that most of the corrupt cases were in government ministries and parastatals. Some of the ministries that have been identified include Transport and Infrastructural Development, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Finance and Economic Development, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development, Primary and Secondary Education, Health and Child Care and Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

She said cases have also been reported in State Enterprises such as Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), Air Zimbabwe, Allied Timbers, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and even among some parliamentarians. The private sector has also recorded some cases, she added.

It is estimated that the country is losing billions of US dollars annually due to corruption, smuggling, tax evasion and avoidance, money laundering practices, illicit financial flows and externalisation of foreign currency among other corrupt conducts. Justice Matanda-Moyo said through the Compliance Unit, Zacc has conducted 92 desk compliance research to evaluate the level of compliance in local authorities, 27 investigations with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to probe mismanagement at urban local authorities countrywide.

She said Zacc has also initiated the development of the Nations Corruption Perception Index that is meant to identify the actual status of corruption in the country.

“Having our own corruption perception index will help the country to establish home-grown strategies and solutions. Results are expected in a few months,” she said. To expedite reporting and handling of cases, Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc has also devolved to various areas across the country. She said the body now has offices in Bulawayo, Gweru and Masvingo while offices in Chinhoyi and Mutare will be opened soon. Zacc, she added, has established digital media platforms to increase visibility and access to its services.

“We have developed an Electronic Case Management System and we are in the process of operationalising the system. Officers are currently receiving training.”

Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zacc has also signed several Memorandum of Understanding with various stakeholders including the Immigration Department and neighbouring countries. This, she said, has helped the body to engage Southern African Anti Corruption Agencies to assist in providing information and technical support to ensure that the country does not continue to lose resources.

“Zacc has signed 24 Memoranda of Understanding with various national stakeholders and four with local, regional and international stakeholders. As we all know, Zimbabwe is a rich country with abundant natural resources, especially minerals and wildlife but the benefit from these resources is not enjoyed by the citizens due to corruption. Minerals smuggling including wildlife products into foreign countries is rampant and is an indicator that we need to plug the loophole as a country. Hence the importance of the MoU signed with Botswana and Zambia as we can collaborate to curb such activities,” she said.

She, however, said her organisation has also faced a number of challenges that include delays in prosecution of cases as well as lack of adequate whistle blower and witness protection.

However, legislation has been put in place to curb these challenges. Cabinet recently approved principles for the whistle blower legislation and awaits the bill to be expedited.

The two-day workshop was attended by the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, parliamentarians, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, among other dignitaries.