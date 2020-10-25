Anti-sanctions prayers in Israel

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE will not succumb to the detrimental effects of illegal economic sanctions imposed on her by Western imperialists and America and will continue making positive strides in reincarnating its economy as well as industrialising.

Speaking ahead of the regional day of anti-sanctions campaign set for today, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said although the economic sanctions have stunted the country’s economic growth, Zimbabweans have remained resilient and determined to develop their country.

Minister Mutsvangwa said while the illegal sanctions have slowed down the economy and impacted negatively on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens, the Second Republic has made significant progress in revitalising the economy and improving the roads infrastructure in the country.

“Despite the sanctions Zimbabweans did not sit back and mourn. There is a lot of work that has been done for sanctions busting. Every Zimbabwean has seen the Second Republic making so much progress. The amount of roads that have been done with very little investment. We had a terrible natural disaster in Manicaland and Masvingo. We lost people, livestock, and infrastructure.

“However, together with progressive nations we managed to bring back livelihoods in those areas. The President went to Chimanimani to commission the new road infrastructure there. We also went through droughts. President Mnangagwa has emphasised that no one should die of hunger. The resurfacing of the Beitbridge-Chirundu highway is underway. President Mnangagwa visited Matabeleland to see projects there where Zimbabwe would be a net exporter of electricity by 2025. So this will eradicate the issues like failure to industrialise due to lack of power. We are on the right track as Zimbabwe,” she said in an interview with a local radio station on Friday.

Minister Mutsvangwa applauded Zimbabweans for being resilient.

“We have suffered and Zimbabweans have gone through a lot. They have endured trials and tribulations in this yoke of illegal sanctions. As Zimbabweans together we should say no to sanctions. But if you look at the theme of this year it’s loaded. The theme is ‘Resilience, progress and solidarity in an environment of sanctions’. That is a loaded theme. We really applaud people of this country for their resilience. It’s been two decades since these sanctions were imposed on Zimbabwe,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe is keen to engage and re-engage with other countries and the international community. Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government was grateful with the solidarity and support coming from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and other African countries in calling for the removal of sanctions.

Meanwhile, our Harare Bureau reports that the fight against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium will also be waged in the Holy Land in Israel today, with a special prayer event set to be held in Jerusalem.

This comes as several religious denominations have said they will conduct prayer sessions in solidarity with today’s Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day.

In an interview with our Harare Bureau, Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul in Israel Mr Ronny Levi Musan said the special prayer event seeks to connect Zimbabwe to the Holy Land.

“As a sign of solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, I decided to hold a unique event. I will release into the sky of Jerusalem 40 balloons in the colour of Zimbabwe’s flag as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s 40 years of independence. Also, a white dove will be released as a symbol of peace and Zimbabwe’s release from sanctions. We will carry a prayer and be connected in hope with the people of Zimbabwe on this important day.”

Mr Musan said he will also hold meetings with Israeli government officials and other diplomats to continue to lobby for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions. In an interview, patron of the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (Zacc), Bishop Jimayi Muduvuri, said a series of prayer sessions will be held today. In a statement, president of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe (SCIAZ), Sheikh Ismail Duwa, said the Muslim community stands shoulder to shoulder with Zimbabwe in its push to have the sanctions removed.