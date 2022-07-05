Antipas, Muza win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League awards for June

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach, Joey Antipas as well as Gamecocks striker Brian Muza have scooped Castle Lager Premier Soccer League awards for June, which were announced today (Tuesday).

Antipas won the Coach of the Month while Muza is the Player of the Month.

It is the third time that Antipas has won the Coach of the Month award this season after he won the accolade for February and Month. For Muza, he has won the best player of the month award twice now after doing so in February.

Muza is the league’s second leading top goal scorer with 10 goals, a goal behind William Manondo of Caps United.

Only two matches were played in June as the league made a return from a mid-season break. Chicken Inn won both matches, away from home. The Gamecocks beat Triangle 1-0 at Gibbo before they blasted Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in Mutare.

Tonderai Ndiraya of Dynamos and FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza are the other coaches who have won the Coach of the Month award this season. Manondo, Bill Antonio and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya are the other players who have won the best player of the month so far this season.

