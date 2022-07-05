Antipas, Muza win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League awards for June

05 Jul, 2022 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Antipas, Muza win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League awards for June CHICKEN Inn coach, Joey Antipas

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach, Joey Antipas as well as Gamecocks striker Brian Muza have scooped Castle Lager Premier Soccer League awards for June, which were announced today (Tuesday).

Brian Muza

Antipas won the Coach of the Month while Muza is the Player of the Month.

It is the third time that Antipas has won the Coach of the Month award this season after he won the accolade for February and Month. For Muza, he has won the best player of the month award twice now after doing so in February.

Muza is the league’s second leading top goal scorer with 10 goals, a goal behind William Manondo of Caps United.

Only two matches were played in June as the league made a return from a mid-season break. Chicken Inn won both matches, away from home. The Gamecocks beat Triangle 1-0 at Gibbo before they blasted Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in Mutare.

Norman Mapeza

Tonderai Ndiraya of Dynamos and FC Platinum’s Norman Mapeza are the other coaches who have won the Coach of the Month award this season. Manondo, Bill Antonio and Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya are the other players who have won the best player of the month so far this season.

Tonderai Ndiraya

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting