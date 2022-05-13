Antonio, Ndiraya win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League April awards

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Dynamos Football Club duo of coach Tonderai Ndiraya as well as Bill Antonio have scooped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League honours for April.

Antonio won the Player of the Month while Ndiraya has been voted as the Coach of the Month for the same month.

In April, Dynamos collected 13 points from three wins and a draw. The Glamour Boys defeated Black Rhinos 2-1, drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars, overcame Manica Diamonds 1-0 and then saw off Whawha 2-1.

Antonio was outstanding for DeMbare last month as he scored one goal and provided three assists.

Previous winners of the award this season are Joey Antipas who won the Coach of the Month accolade in February and March. Brian Muza and William Manondo picked up the Player of the Month award for February and March respectively.

