Arda targets 60 000 hectares under winter wheat

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) is targeting to establish 60 000 hectares of winter wheat this season with 46 000 hectares planted to date.

In an interview, Arda chief executive officer Mr Tinotenda Mhiko said they were working on speeding up the plantation of the remaining 14 000 hectares.

As of Monday, we have planted 46,000 hectares of winter wheat to date and we are targeting to plant the remaining 14,000 hectares in the next 10 days. We are establishing 60,000 hectares of winter wheat as a wheat-based food security intervention in light of the El Niño induced drought,” he said.

He said they were taking advantage of the competitive and comparative advantage of producing wheat in winter verse maize.

Mr Mhiko said their main focus was on ensuring that their farmers implement the best agronomic and management practices such as increasing the seed rate to compensate tillering and subsequent yield of the crop that is planted after the 31st of May.

Experts encourage farmers to plant between 1 and 31 May, to avoid frost and pests during critical growth stages.

The country is targeting to put 120 000 hectares (ha) under wheat this year with a targeted harvest of 600 000 tonnes at an average yield of five tonnes per hectare.

This winter season is the country’s best foot forward to respond to a devastating El Nino drought that caused a 72 percent drop in grain harvest this past season.