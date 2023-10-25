Arenel edging closer to promotion

Gerald Sibanda

ZIFA Southern Region Division One log leaders Arenel Movers can win the league title this weekend if they beat Indlovu Iyanyathela this Saturday at Zimbabwe Saints Sports Club.

With six league matches remaining and a 12-point cushion at the top of the pile, Arenel can potentially clinch the league if ZPC Hwange drop points against Binga Pirates.

They are the only unbeaten side and they will look to march on to a seemingly inevitable league triumph and a place in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next season.

With the best defensive and offensive records, Kudzai Mhandire’s men seem set for promotion.

ZPC who know that mathematically they are not yet out of it will also do their best to win a tricky encounter against Binga which is a Matabeleland North derby.

Talen Vision will be away to Jordan Sinnott in what is expected to be a red-hot Filabusi derby, one in which Talen Vision will try to maintain their place in third place and at the same time, to also try to leapfrog ZPC Hwange to second position.

Bosso90 are in their own mini success run. They are unbeaten in four matches. They will look to continue with that fine run when they play host to Casmyn, a team that they have not beaten in their last three attempts, drawing two and losing one.

Week 29 Fixtures:

Binga Pirates vs ZPC Hwange, Bosso90 vs Casmyn, Mosi Rovers vs CIWU, Indlovu Iyanyathela vs Arenel Movers, Jordan Sinnott vs Talen Vision, DRC United vs Mainline