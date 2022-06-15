Arenel, Hwange clash as Zifa Southern Region D1 League resumes

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION resumes in the Zimbabwe Football Association Southern Region Division One League on Saturday 18 June with the highlight being the clash between third placed Arenel Movers and log leaders Hwange at White City Stadium.

The league took a break at the beginning of last month, which allowed for the fulfilment of outstanding fixtures.

Hwange, on top of the log with 45 points travel to Bulawayo for a date with Arenel, who are third with 36 points, the same as second placed ZPC Hwange who however have a superior goal difference.

Arenel, coached by Kudzayi Mhandire will certainly be out for revenge after they lost to Hwange when the two teams met at the Colliery Stadium early last month. Hwange won that match 1-0, the only goal scored by Hwange captain Kelly Shiyandindi from the spot. Arenel felt cheated by the referee Donacious Munenge who pointed to the spot when one of his assistants, Tapiwa Sibanda raised his flag to signal a foul inside the box.

In some of the other matches under the spotlight, second placed ZPC Hwange make the trip to Plumtree for a date with Mainline and Talen Vision are at home against Makhandeni Pirates.

Fixtures

Saturday 18 June: Main Line v ZPC Hwange (Plumtree, 3pm), Zimbabwe Saints v Bosso 90 (Luveve B Arena, 3pm), Casmyn v Mountain Climbers (Turk Mine, 3pm), Ratanang v Mosi Rovers (Luveve 3pm), CIWU v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Luveve, 12pm), Talen Vision v Makhandeni Pirates (Filabusi, 3pm), Arenel Movers v Hwange (White City, 12pm), Binga Pirates v Ajax Hotspurs (Binga, 3pm), Indonsakusa v Quality Foods (White City, 3pm).

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29