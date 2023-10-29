Arenel juggernaut continues

Arenel juggernaut continues

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

Arenal FC 2-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela

ARENEL FC are now just one win away from gaining promotion into the topflight League following their victory over army side, Indlovu Iyanyathela in a Zifa Southern Region soccer match at White City Stadium yesterday.

Second-placed ZPC Hwange were held to a 1-1 draw by Binga Pirates. With the victory, Arenel moved their points tally to 79 while ZPC are on 65 with 15 points left to play for in the league. Goals from Charlton Siamalonga and Leroy Ndlovu saw the Sweet Makers extend their unbeaten streak in the league to 29 games.

In fact, they are yet to lose a game in this campaign. They have collected a massive 79 points from their 25 wins and four draws. Arenel have scored 67 goals while conceding only three in the process. Arenel coach Kudzayi Mhandire refused to entertain promotion talk.

“We were not that fluent, we didn’t play our usual passing game, maybe largely because they were more on the physical side. We knew that playing soldiers, they would be tough on us hence we didn’t play to our strength today. We had moments where we lost the ball the regularly going forward, we weren’t as fluent as we used to so it was a bit of a tight match.”

Commenting on the championship, he said: “Actually we are subtracting games, we have got five games to go. The championship is something that we have to see through the line and until we cross the line so we are taking each game as it comes. Winning this one isn’t different to when we won against, probably, Zim Saints so we need to keep the consistency and collecting points regularly. I think we would have scored a half a dozen but then we were wasteful in front of goal that’s why I said we weren’t playing our usual game,” said Mhandire.

Arenel finished third last season, behind league winners Hwange and ZPC Hwange. They also managed to book a place in the final of the Wafa Wafa knockout competition which they lost on penalties to Hwange.

The Bulawayo side won the provincial Independence Day Cup in April after getting over Indlovu Iyanyathela.

Results:

Binga Pirates 1-1 ZPC Hwange, Bosso 90 vs Casmyn, Ratanang 3-0 Zim Saints, Mosi Rovers 2-2 CIWU, Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-2 Arenel Movers, Adachi 3-0 Makhandeni Pirates, Jordan Sinnott 0-1 Talen Vision, DRC UTD 1-2 Main Line, Mountain Climbers 0-3 Ajax Hotspurs

Division One Log Week 29
P    W    D    L    F    A    GD    PTS
Arenel Movers    29    25    4    0    67    3    64    79
ZPC Hwange    29    19    8    2    42    11    31    65
Talen Vision    29    19    7    3    49    14    35    64
Adachi    29    17    4    8    56    18    38    55
CIWU    29    16    5    8    43    32    11    53
Mainline    29    15    5    8    47    33    14    50
Casmyn    28    12    8    8    34    19    15    44
Bosso90    28    13    4    11    37    27    10    43
Indlovu    27    13    4    10    36    31    5    43
DRC    26    11    7    9    32    26    6    39
Jordan    28    11    6    11    31    38    -7    39
Mosi Rovers    25    10    4    11    35    35    0    35
Ajax Hotspurs    29    7    8    14    30    32    -2    29
Ratanang    28    5    8    15    25    49    -24    23
Binga Pirates    27    6    4    16    31    33    -2    22
M’ntain Climbers    29    5    1    23    16    69    -53    16
Makhandeni    29    2    2    25    8    72    -64    8
Zim Saints    29    0    3    26    7    74    -67    3

