Arenel Movers keep up pressure on Hwange

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region title chasers, Arenel Movers maintained the pressure on log leaders Hwange when they defeated Mosi Rovers 2-1 at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

With Hwange getting a 3-0 walkover score line over Indonsakusa after the latter pulled out of the league due to financial challenges, Arenel made sure that they did not pull the foot off the pedal and remain six points away from the log leaders.

Brian Jaravaza and Godwin Jena scored the goals for the Kudzayi Mhandire coached Arenel. It was Jaravaza who scored the solitary goal when Arenel defeated Hwange 1-0 at White City Stadium last Saturday. It was Hwange’s first loss of the season after they had recorded 14 wins and three draws heading into the mid-season break.

Third-placed ZPC Hwange were 2-0 victorious over Casmyn at home while Talen Vision, who are fourth on the log made were 2-0 victorious over Bosso90 at Luveve Stadium. It was the third set of three points for the Lizwe Sweswe coached Talen Vision after they defeated Makhandeni Pirates in Bulawayo before securing a 3-0 walkover when Pirates failed to turn up in Filabusi last Saturday.

Full results: Mosi Rovers 1-2 Arenel Movers, Mountain Climbers 0-1 Ratanang, Binga Pirates 3-1 Quality Foods, ZPC Hwange 2-0 Casmyn, Bosso90 0-2 FC Talen Vision

