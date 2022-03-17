Arenel Pro Am off to a roaring start

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE US$30 000 Arenel Pro Am kicked off this morning with resident pro, Brian Gondo first out of the tee box on the first hole at Bulawayo Golf Club.

60 pros teed off this morning in the first round while the 120 amateurs in the tournament are due in the course in Saturday.

Gondo finished 2 under after carding 70 in a solid start for the BGC golfer.

Commenting about his day on the course, Gondo said: “It would have been better. I was hitting the ball nicely. I had four birdies and two drops, but I have a really good chance of bringing it back in the next round.

“The course was tough because of windy conditions and light showers. We haven’t played in these conditions in a long time. We had very challenging conditions today,” Gondo said.

Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club’s Dean Schoultz had a difficult day on the course closing his first round 3 over par after shooting 75.

“Bulawayo Golf Club was tough today, it was easy to make bogeys,” Schoultz said after his first round.

“I thought I putted well and had a great drive on the first hole but somehow bogeyed. I also bogeyed the par 3. On the back nine I got my score to one under with a couple of putts and but then double bogeyed. Overall, it was decent round of golf. My last round of pro golf was the Zimbabwe Open two years ago although I also played the National Aids Council Pro Am at the beginning of the year so I struggled quite a bit today,” he added.

Ignatious Mtekede was happy with his score of 67 finishing 5 under and leading the day’s proceedings.

“I think I played fairly well today and look forward to an even better second round tomorrow,” Mtekede said.

Leaderboard

J Kamalizeni 73

B Gondo 70

I Mketeke 67

D Shoultz 75

B Magaso 80

T Mpofu 80

P Sombreiro 70

D Sibanda 81

S Krog 77

T Makund3 78

S Wembisa 72

T Charamba 80

P Banda 75

T Vundla 76

N Milazi 78

H Bauti 76

M Kombai 83

A Katembenuka 77

N Muyambo 69

B Kulaisi 79

L Chongono 85

C Nguru 77

J MacKenzie 85

T Musemburi 80

M Williams 77

R Da Costa 74

P Sembo 76

R Cairns 76

J Allard 73

P Chidale 74

D Elijah 72

M Tsungo 86

W Lake 76

B Pantine 75

C Mweniwao 79

G Chibhle 75

L Yadyo 73

V Mapikianya 71

@RealSimbaJemwa