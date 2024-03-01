Arenel, Telone in friendly match

01 Mar, 2024 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Arenel, Telone in friendly match Arenel Movers celebrate goal

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

PREMIERSHIP newsboys Arenel and Telone are set  clash in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides will use the match as their final preparations for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season which gets underway on March 9.

Arenel will also have their kit and player unveiling programme at the same venue 12 pm.

Gate charges are pegged at US $2.

In another friendly match on Saturday, Highlanders will take on MWORS at Ngoni Stadium in Norton.

-@innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting