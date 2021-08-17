Ariel Sibanda announces departure from Highlanders, club says skipper yet to communicate decision

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS captain, Ariel Sibanda has made a shock announcement on social media that he is leaving the club he has served for over a decade.

The goalkeeper today (Tuesday) posted on Facebook that he was heading out of Bosso. He has been playing in the Highlanders first team since 2009.

“I feel very sad now as I have to leave the club I love.

“I would have loved to say goodbye to a fully packed BF (Barbourfields), but I’, grateful to everyone who supported me during my 13 years with the club. I wish the team a very good season when the league resumes,’’ read Sibanda’s post.

Highlanders media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo however said they have not received any communication in that regard from their captain or anyone acting on the player’s behalf.

“The club hasn’t received any form of communication from Ariel or any representative with regards to that subject,’’ said Moyo when asked about the player’s Facebook post.

Sibanda has a running contract with Highlanders which expires at the end of this year. In terms of football statutes, he is free to talk to any club that wants to sign him but cannot walk out of his contract with Highlanders unless if there is a mutual agreement between him and Bosso to terminate the deal.

Highlanders players have not been paid salaries for June and July, which has seen them run out of patience with those running the club. Some of the players recently expressed their to be released from their contracts since their employer has failed to pay them but no player has so far officially written to Highlanders to ask for contract termination.

Sibanda won a number of accolades with Highlanders, among them the 2013 Mbada Diamonds Cup, 2015 Easycall Cup 2019 Chibuku Super Cup. He was thrice voted Goalkeeper of the Year, an award he won in 2012, 2018 and 2019. On all those three occasions he was also part of the Soccer Stars.

@Mdawini_29