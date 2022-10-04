Armed robbers hit three How Mine CIT vehicles…escape with US$450 000 worth of gold

Security company and police officers taking notes at the scene of the robbery

Rutendo Nyeve,Â Sunday News Reporter

THREE private security company Cash-In-Transit (CIT) vehicles which were carrying gold from How Mine were this morning ambushed by armed robbers about 10 kilometers from the mine.

Eye witnesses said the armed robbers were using three vehicles, a Toyota GD 6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard boy single cab. The CIT vehicles were carrying gold worth US$ 450 000, which was destined for Fidelity Printers. The mine is about 22 km from Bulawayo.

It is alleged, How mine internal security manager (name withheld) was following the three CIT vehicles using a Toyota Fortuner from a distance when the ambush took place.

The security manager then pursued the three armed robbers’ vehicles. A shoot out ensued and he managed to shoot the Nissan Hard body which they then dumped while firing at the security manager.

The manager then pursued the other two vehicles (Toyota GD6 and Nissan March) until Ekusileni Hospital (Hillside) towards the Bulawayo city centre, where the armed robbers managed to escape.

When the Sunday News crew got to the scene, police detectives were guarding the Nissan Hard body which was abandoned by the armed robbers about three kilometers from the scene of the ambush.

Security officials and other law enforcement agents were also recording statements. The How mine security managerâ€™s vehicle had numerous bullet holes.

A revolver gun was recovered from the Nissan Hard body which was abandoned, sources said.

MoreÂ to follow….