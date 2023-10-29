Artificial insemination programme benefits over 100 Matobo farmers

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

OVER 100 farmers from Matobo district, Matabeleland South province, have started benefiting from the Matopos Research Institute cattle artificial insemination programme meant to improve cattle breeds and genetics, with 300 cattle expected to start calving in February 2024.

Artificial insemination has become one of the most imperative techniques for the genetic improvement of animal breeds. In an interview, Matopos Research Institute cattle production section research officer Mr Bruce Tavirimirwa said there were plans to monitor the inseminated animals.

“Under the livestock protocol for breed improvement through livestock insemination, we managed to inseminate 300 beef cattle for over 100 farmers in Matabeleland South’s Matobo district in May this year. As an institute working with Government district veterinarians, we used the Tuli, Nguni, Afrikander and Brahman semen for this exercise and the cattle are expected to start calving around February 2024. There are systems for monitoring the inseminated animals which will also include body condition score, pregnancy diagnosis, health-related issues among others,” he said.

He said for dairy cross-breeds, between February and May this year, they inseminated 187 beef cattle that belong to the institute with dairy semen to produce dairy crosses which can perform well under harsh climatic conditions.

Mr Tavirimirwa said the calving of the animals was expected from the end of October to January 2024 and they would be then able to ascertain the success rate of the artificial insemination.

“On this dairy cross-breeds programme, farmers will then be able to benefit from the progeny (offspring), which will be availed to them towards the end of 2025 when the first batch of pregnant dairy heifers will be ready.”

Mr Tavirimirwa said the programme will ensure that local farmers produce adaptable dairy cross-breeds to improve national milk production as they complement Government efforts to close the milk deficit gap in the country.

Matobo district veterinarian Dr Mqhubi Nyathi said as the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) their role as technical personnel was to ensure proper reproductive health of the cattle, pregnancy diagnosis before the insemination process and ensuring delivery of healthy progeny.

“We also come in to monitor the animals until point of delivery to farmers. The institute then will look at all issues to do with distribution of the dairy heifers, they will devise the criteria and protocol for delivery to farmers,” he said.

Commenting on the importance of artificial insemination, Esigodini-based cattle breeder, Mr Obert Chinhamo of Biano Simmentals Farm said since not everyone could own a bull, insemination was assisting farmers grow their herds without bulls and with no regards to their geographical location.

He said 100 people could use one bull of their choice through artificial insemination.

“With the assistance of Matopos Research Institute I have carried out several artificial inseminations. As farmers we have witnessed the success rate of artificial insemination as stud breeders and based on some of the works we have done with the institute over time, percentage wise, the success rate is good and ranges from around 60 percent going upwards,” he added.