Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN goalkeeper Washington Arubi has been chosen to start for Zimbabwe in their opening Cosafa Cup match against Mozambique at the Isaac Wolfson in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

Warriors lineup: W Arubi, L Muchero, Q Amin, J Dzingai, C Mavhurume, T Tavengwa, S Nyahwa, B Sarupinda, B Banda, O Karuru(captain), F Matare

Substitutes: M Mapisa, M Phiri, K Nadolo, D Murimba, N Dube , R Hachiro, B Musaka, A Mbeba, M Mkolo