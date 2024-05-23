Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Ademola Lookman nets stunning hat-trick in Europa League final

Atalanta celebrate after beating Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League

The Sunday News

Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run came to an end as Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick for Atalanta, who won the Europa League final 3-0.

Xabi Alonso’s team simply ran out of steam after a phenomenal season with Lookman running them ragged, opening the scoring with a back-post finish on 12 minutes before doubling the advantage with a stunning curling effort 14 minutes later.

He wrapped up his famous treble with a powerful left-footed strike that flew into the top corner meaning he became the first player to ever score a hat-trick in a Europa League final.

Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League final

After storming to their first Bundesliga title, Leverkusen’s hopes of their own treble are over although they can secure a domestic double by beating Kaiserslautern in the German Cup on Saturday.

For Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, this was the first major trophy of his long career – an overdue success. Victory also gave Atalanta only the second trophy in their 116-year history, over six decades after the Bergamo side had won the Coppa Italia. -Skysports

 

