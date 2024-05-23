Atalanta 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Ademola Lookman nets stunning hat-trick in Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen’s 51-game unbeaten run came to an end as Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick for Atalanta, who won the Europa League final 3-0.

Xabi Alonso’s team simply ran out of steam after a phenomenal season with Lookman running them ragged, opening the scoring with a back-post finish on 12 minutes before doubling the advantage with a stunning curling effort 14 minutes later.

He wrapped up his famous treble with a powerful left-footed strike that flew into the top corner meaning he became the first player to ever score a hat-trick in a Europa League final.

After storming to their first Bundesliga title, Leverkusen’s hopes of their own treble are over although they can secure a domestic double by beating Kaiserslautern in the German Cup on Saturday.

For Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, this was the first major trophy of his long career – an overdue success. Victory also gave Atalanta only the second trophy in their 116-year history, over six decades after the Bergamo side had won the Coppa Italia. -Skysports