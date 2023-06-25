AU Victoria Falls declaration to speed up free trade

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima (centre) shakes hands with Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe during the official opening of the 9th Edition of Africa Public Service Day in Victoria Falls on Friday. Looking on is Director General of the African Union Commission Ambassador Fathallah Sijilmassi

Leonard Ncube and Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporters

THE 9th edition of the Africa Public Service Day commemorations ended on Friday with African Union member states coming up with a Victoria Falls Declaration which seeks to speed up implementation of free trade in the continent.

A total of 400 participants from across the continent attended the event which was hosted by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in partnership with the Public Service Commission.

Zimbabwe hosted the 8th edition of the biennial event in 2021 where six countries attended because of the Covid-19 restrictions and won the bid to host again this year, with Ethiopia set to host the 10th edition in 2025.

Countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Eswatini, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Burundi and Nigeria were represented at ministerial level while others had delegates from the public service and administration commissions in their respective countries.

Public Service Minister Professor Paul Mavima officiated at the opening and closing ceremonies held on the same day on behalf of President Mnangagwa. The main agenda of the conference was implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which was launched at the 12th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Niamey — Niger, in July 2019, to create a single continental market with a population of about 1,3 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product of approximately US$3,4 trillion.

From 24 member states depositing their Instruments of Ratification in 2019, a total of 54 nations have ratified according to authorities, to create the world’s largest free trade area in the AU and eight Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063: ‘The Africa We Want’ and seeks to significantly boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade in value-added production and trade across all sectors of Africa’s economy. As such, the theme of the commemorations was: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) requires a fit for purpose African Public Administration to succeed.”

AU Director General Ambassador Fathallah Sijilmasi said a large number of countries had ratified the AfCFTA agreement and were in the process of finalising all procedures which was satisfactory at this stage but there was need to do more to implement so as to enhance trade, investment and engagements.

Intra-Africa trade is a mere 15 percent and there are concerns about existence of numerous barriers to the movement of people and goods which negates efforts towards regional integration.

The conference declared that Africa citizens have a right to enjoy and demand good services, hence the need for political to collectively remove cross-border barriers and successfully implement free trade.

It was agreed that the future which is characterised by futuristic thinking demands appropriate intervention strategies with a public service that is fit for the purpose. Given the large number of countries that have ratified the AfCFTA, the possibility of synergies is high leveraging on a number of opportunities in the continent such as democratic governments, endowment of natural resources and human capital.

AfCFTA, which is already legally implemented and waiting for countries to action it, is expected to lift 50 million people out of poverty. The academia was challenged to revisit the curriculum to speak to African needs.

“On the matter of failure to implement adopted policies and recommendations, we recognise that in fact the current economic policies have made good progress in cross-border trade. However, what we need maybe is consolidation at continental level. It was acknowledged that resistance needs new approaches and therefore the need for change in management interventions,” read the declaration in part.

In his closing remarks, Prof Mavima said the deliberations clearly indicated the need to leverage on modern diplomacy through adoption of information communication technology to enhance public service.

“The attainment of Sustainable Development Goals will be achieved through implementation of our regional and national development blueprints. It is therefore imperative that we speed up the implementation of the AfCFTA built on the fact that it has been four years since the adoption. Overall, the adoption of the Victoria Falls Declaration sets a right tone for us to continue the legacy that was set by public service ministers. Speaking on behalf of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, Government and the people, it was a privilege to host brothers and sisters from the continent,” said Prof Mavima.

He said the conference had identified many challenges that may affect implementation of the free trade agenda.

He said there is need to develop strong institutions for development in the continent.