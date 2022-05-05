Augusto rejoins Chicken Inn

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn Football Club have announced the signing of their former striker Clive Augusto.

The player became a free agent after he was shown the exit door by Caps United after being accused of being one of the ring leaders to the action taken by the Makepekepe players to delay the start of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. Augusto was fired together with Devon Chafa, Denis Dauda, Simbarashe Chinani, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Ronald Chitiyo. However, Chitiyo, Chinyengetere and Chafa have since been pardoned.

Augusto was said to be headed to Dynamos but it seems a move back to Chicken Inn was more appealing to the former Ngezi Platinum Stars striker. A social media post by Chicken Inn indicates that the 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract.

“Welcome Back Home Son. He is a Gamecock. For two years he will torment your souls. Clive Augusto is back at Chicken Inn FC. If you don’t know him you will,” posted Chicken Inn on Twitter.

In 2019, Chicken Inn sold Augusto to Maritzburg United, with the player signing a three-year deal with the South Africa premiership side. Despite leaving the Gamecocks mid-season, Augusto was still able to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals.

Augusto failed to replicate the same form in South Africa and was offloaded by Maritzburg United and ended up at Uthongathi. He joined Caps United last year. [email protected]