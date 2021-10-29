Awards night for local influencers, entrepreneurs

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

TEN of the Bulawayo’s most innovative entrepreneurs and influencers will be honoured in the first edition of the African Influencer Awards ceremony at The Vista later this evening.

Afrluent Media launched these awards this year and the aim was to challenge the low numbers of young entrepreneurs and influencers in Bulawayo.

Ten categories will be up for grabs with four nominees in each. Among the categories are Afrluencer Man and Woman of the Year, Excellence in Video Content Production, Excellence in the Fashion Industry, Best Online Talk Show, Excellence in the Beauty Industry, Top Female and Top Male Social Influencer, Best Feature Article Writer, among others.

Top local artists like Awakhiwe (Hip Hop Artist) and television personality Makho (Afrluencer Woman of the Year) as well as along with filmmakers, Braydan Heart and Dumi Manyathela (Excellence in Video Content Production), Freddy Sozinio Jackson and Yolanda Ngwenya (Excellence in the Fashion Industry), Girl Talk ZW and Pink and Purple (Best Online Talk Show) are among the nominees.

Afrluent Media Chief Executive, Nicolette Mdhluli (27) said the wards were created to honour local influencers and entrepreneurs who are making their mark in their chosen fields. She said her company plans to make the event bigger and better next year.

“This is the very first edition of the awards which we have been able to put together with the help of partners that include with local small and big brands as well as public entities. We are looking forward to having a second and bigger event next year,” Mdluli said.

Mdluli also said their entertainment lineup includes local artists some of whose brands are being managed by the company.

Headlining the entertainment is upcoming hip-hop artist, Myan Szn (Miyanda Mzemba) who is currently working on the launch of his debut EP titled Sherall’s Perfect Playlist. Other entertainers also performing at the awards ceremony are Bhekiwe, Last Sentinels and Lexer.

Mdluli’s Afrluent Media is based in Bulawayo and publishes a magazine called Afrluencer which is short for African Influencer. The magazine focuses on profiling influencers and entrepreneurs, while the media company specialises in advertising digital marketing, brand marketing and artists management among other services. @simbajemwa