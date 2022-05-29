Away win eludes Bosso again

Walter Nyamukondiwa in KARIBA

ZPC Kariba 0

Highlanders 0

ZPC Kariba had to settle for a share of the spoils after agonisingly fluffing several clear-cut chances in the first-half, which could have decided this soccer Premiership encounter in their favour.

The home side were first off the blocks, forcing two saves from Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda in the first two minutes.

ZPC forced a free-kick and two corners in quick succession but Highlanders weathered the blitz before they started gaining composure.

On the other end of the field, Bosso applied pressure forcing three corner kicks by the 11th minute.

Devine Mhindirira missed a glorious chance in the 19th minute for Bosso before the midfielder received a yellow card in the 24th minute for a harsh tackle.

Bosso got a free-kick, which was dealt with by the ZPC defence before action swung to the opposite end where Simbarashe Gorogodyo missed a one-on-one chance, with the striker directing his effort into the waiting arms of the goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, Highlanders weaved several passes, towards the ZPC goal area but Mhindirira’s effort drew a save from ZPC goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga.

It was Highlanders’ caretaker coach Joel Luphahla’s first game following the sacking of Mandla Mpofu but he too could not immediately orchestrate an end to Bosso’s struggles on the road.

Lupahla was, however, satisfied with the result, expressing optimism that the outcome inspired some confidence into his charges whose next match is a home tie against Harare City at Barbourfields.

“It was not going to be easy coming here (Kariba), given previous games.

We have noted some positives which my players will take into the next match against Harare City,” said Luphahla.

Luphahla felt his charges were too conservative and hardly ventured forward but he said he had noted some positives in his first game in charge.

The home team’s coach Rodwell Dhlakama rued the missed chances saying his players had shown character, which would be decisive in asserting their abilities going into future matches.

“We created several chances and Bosso also did the same and we feel we could have done better.

“We would have wanted the three points but the point is welcome given where we are coming from,” Dhlakama said.

ZPC travel to Herentals for their next assignment.