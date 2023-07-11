BAB extends registration deadline

Innocent Kurira

[email protected]

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) has been forced to extend its registration deadline for their Track and Field Championships to this coming Friday following a limited number of athletes registering this far.

White City Stadium will play host to the event on Saturday.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said: “Initially registration should have closed on Monday but we have not had enough entries which is why we have decided to close entries on Friday instead. No entries will be made on the day of the competition,” said Madanyika.

Invitations have been extended to clubs, schools, universities and colleges.

Entry fees are pegged at US$2 per event per athlete for cadets, youths and juniors, US$3 per event per athlete for seniors and US$4 per relay team.

The programme will commence at 8am

Events on offer are 100m,100mh, 110mh, 200m, 400m, 400mh, 800m,1500m ,3000m, 5000m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, ZITF Coca-Cola 4 minute mile challenge, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, discus.

After the track and field event, focus will shift to the Zimbabwe School of Mines 21km fundraising event aimed at raising funds to drill and equip the school with at least four boreholes.

It is set for July 29.

Registration for the event is now open with fees pegged at US$10 for the 10 km race, US$5 for the 5km race and US$15 for the 21 km race.