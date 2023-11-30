Babes Wodumo recalls cuddling with dead Mampintsha…slept on the body for two hours

SOUTH AFRICA GQOM star Babes Wodumo cried as she recalled the heart breaking moment when she received news of her husband Mampintsha Maphumulo’s death.

Almost a year after Mampintsha’s death, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane went live on her Instagram page on Sunday (26 November), to share the painful details of their final moments together.

She shocked many people when she revealed that she slept on the chest of Mampintsha’s body for two hours after he was declared dead. Mampintsha, who was a gqom and kwaito star, died in December 2022 following a short illness. Babes Wodumo said he recalls when she arrived at the hospital with her husband covered with something white.

“I said my husband can’t breathe, and they uncovered him. I remembered that he once told me to take his pictures when he is dead. He also said it will depend on who will die first and if I die first, he will also take my pictures when I’m dead. My mind was crazy. My sister was next to me. Icebolethu funeral parlour workers were next to me. I slept for two hours on his chest. Then I said it’s okay, God, let’s go,” said Babes Wodumo.

She said after two hours, Mampintsha’s body was removed and taken to the funeral parlour.

“I then told the one who was removing him that they were hurting him. My mind was on another place, watching cameras and not seeing it because I thought maybe they were pranking me.”

Fans felt sorry for her, suggesting that she should seek counselling as she seemed to be battling to accept her husband’s death. One of her fans, Ngamshishi ka Mabandla wrote: “I understand you lost someone you loved, but going to therapy will be the best before you seem like you are crazy.”

Another fan, Nompu Magu wrote: “Imagine losing the love of your life, venting almost a year later and people laughing at you.”

When Daily Sun called Babes Wodumo, her phone rang unanswered. Babes Wodumo’s sister, Nondumiso Simelane, said in Zulu, “Wee izintatheli? Bhabhayi”, meaning “Yooh journalists? Goodbye” and she hung up the phone. (source: /www.snl24.com/dailysun)