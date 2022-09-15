BAC in second ZC domestic T10 competition win

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletic Club picked up just their second win in the Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic T10 competition when they defeated Gladiators by seven wickets at Harare Sports Club today (Thursday).

Nkosana Mpofu, the BAC captain made a confident 20 runs off 15 deliveries, the highest score of the game, to put his team on the path to an eventual seven-wicket victory over Gladiators. Both teams entered this match with only one victory to their credit, and were desperate to taste another.

Batting first, Gladiators posted 69-5 in 10 overs, their highest run contributor being Tinashe Chimbambo with 18 runs.

In reply, BAC reached 71-3 in nine overs to pick up their second win in what has been a disappointing tournament for the Bulawayo team.

BAC are third from bottom with four points, only better than Gladiators and Takashiga Patriots 2.

Meanwhile, Great Zimbabwe Patriots and Harare Kings are through to the final of the competition to be played on Sunday after they won their respective matches on Thursday.

National team all-rounder Sikandar Raza was outstanding with bat and ball to inspire Harare Kings to victory by 10 wickets over Lions while Great Zimbabwe Patriots defeated Westside by 43 runs.

