Back to drawing board over draft land policy

Judith Phiri and Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporters

AFTER two days of review sessions of the National Land Policy, the Draft Reviewed Comprehensive Gender Sensitive National Land Policy, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development has resolved to go back to the drawing board to incorporate recommendations that were suggested.

The review meetings held in Bulawayo on Thursday and Friday with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Traditional Leaders, respectively, are part of a multi-stakeholder consultative process that began in Harare on 13 February, 2019.

The Government, with support from the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) successfully launched the process towards the formulation of a Comprehensive National and Gender Sensitive Land Policy for Zimbabwe.

Giving feedback on Friday after noting the chiefs’ concerns, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro said their views will be respected in drafting the policy document.

“We appreciate the input of Chiefs. You did a tremendous job beyond expectations, we really value that.

The input that you have made here I’m sure you will be happy at the end of the day when you are going to see it being incorporated in the final draft.

We want the land policy document like yesterday but because of the need to consult further like you have indicated in the presentation that a lot of consultations need to be done, we do not mind waiting a few more weeks or even months to make sure that we incorporate these recommendations,” he said.

He said the Ministry was going back to the drawing board to make sure they incorporate the inputs raised from the two days review sessions.

Deputy Minister Karoro said even the consultants agree that more has to be done to make sure they leave no stone unturned.

“You have indicated that you never saw these consultants in your provinces and that remark also came from the Ministers of State as well.

So, l think in that regard together with our consultancy, we need to go back to the drawing board, restrategise on how we’re going to take input from key stakeholders.”

He said the draft land policy had a lot of gaps, some in policy nature and some political, but the bottom line was that all should be at least incorporated into the document for it to be acceptable by everyone.

The Deputy Minister said the document had to be acceptable for future generations as well.

The National Convener, Professor Mandivamba Rukuni who is leading the team of consultants, said they were at a stage where the policy process was now bringing out the higher-level political issues.

“So, obviously we are now at a stage where the policy process is now bringing out what you might call the higher-level political issues which are way beyond the technical issues that are mostly contained in the draft report.

So, the way forward is actually straightforward, we are now towards the end, this is the time now where this draft policy can only be finalised by final negotiations between the Council of Chiefs, the Ministers of State and maybe one or two other key players such as the Zimbabwe Land Commission,” said Prof Rukuni.

Prof Rukuni said they were hoping that within the next few months most issues and gaps would have been tackled.

The National Comprehensive Gender Sensitive Land Policy is guided by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Voluntary Guidelines for Responsible Governance of Tenure (VGGT) and will be aligned with the African Union Framework Agenda 2063 and guidelines on land policy in Africa.