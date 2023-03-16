Bad weather affects voter registration blitz

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says bad weather encountered in various parts of the country has caused technical hitches in the mobile voter registration blitz that is taking place across the country.

This was revealed by the ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in a statement today.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform members of the public that some technical hitches have been encountered during the recently launched mobile voter registration exercise resulting in delays at some registration centres. This is mainly a result of bad weather which is affecting the solar charging system of registration machines, especially where there is no electricity grid,” said Justice Chigumba.

She said the commission is appealing to all stakeholders to be patient as the situation is expected to improve within the next few days.

“It should also be noted that heavy rains have affected mobility in some parts of Manicaland contributing to further delays in the voter registration exercise at some centres in that Province,” said Justice Chigumba

She said despite these challenges, prospective registrants are still encouraged to visit mobile voter registration centres near them on the scheduled dates.

“Stakeholders are assured that the commission is doing its best to ensure that no one is prejudiced by the unforeseen circumstances,” she said.

ZEC established 4 474 centres where citizens can register to vote during the mobile biometric voter registration which began on Sunday.

Bulawayo has 71 centres and the mobile voter registration exercise ends on 21 March.

