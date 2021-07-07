Badenhorst of Eswatini overtakes Peter Ndlovu as Cosafa Cup all-time leading goal scorer

Felix Badenhorst of Swaziland during the International Friendly match between Swaziland and South Africa at the Somhlolo Stadium, Lobamba on the 25 March 2015 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FELIX Badenhorst of Eswatini has now overtaken Zimbabwean legend Peter Ndlovu as the all-time leading goal scorer in the Cosafa Cup.

Badenhorst was on target in Eswatini’s 3-1 triumph over Lesotho in the opening match of the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Badenhorst put Eswatini ahead in the 42nd minute, before Khethokuhle Mkhontfo and Fanelo Mamba added the second and third goals respectively in a comprehensive win for Sihlangu.

His goal against Lesotho saw Badenhorst move to nine goals, one clear of Ndlovu. Before that, the two were tied on eight goals each. In May 2019, Badenhorst became the joint leading goal scorer in the history of the Cosafa Cup when he netted once in his team’s 2-2 draw with Comoros Islands at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Ndlovu is the greatest goal-scorer for Zimbabwe in the history of the Cosafa Cup, having netted eight goals during his time in the competition. The former Warriors captain always made himself available for the Cosafa Cup despite playing in England and his goals return was impressive, stretching over some seven seasons. His hat-trick in July 2004 against Eswatini in the quarterfinals were the final goals he scored in the regional championship, a year when Zimbabwe lost 5-4 on penalties to Zambia after the two teams had drawn 0-0 at the National Sports Stadium. Zambia went on to lose the final to Angola.

