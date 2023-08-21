Bakare on cloud nine

Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos striker Jayden Bakare is feeling rejuvenated after ending a near four-month goal drought.

The 20-year-old forward scored only his second goal of the season when Dynamos beat Sheasham 2-0 at Bata Stadium on Sunday.

He had last scored on April 30 when DeMbare edged rivals CAPS United 2-0 in the first installment of the Harare Derby.

But on Sunday, the former Whawha striker found a way to break the jinx as he netted DeMbare’s first before Eli Ilunga sealed the deal late in the second stanza.

“I felt like I had won a Cup, it was more like scoring a winner in a final,” Bakare said.

He joined Dynamos at the beginning of the season after scoring nine goals for relegated Whawha last year.

There was a lot of expectations when Bakare arrived but he has not been as prolific in front of goal as he was when he turned out for the prison wardens.

“As a striker my job is to always score, so it feels good to get that goal.

“My wish is to keep on scoring.”

Bakare is a product of Legends Academy and he believes Sunday’s goal will motivate him ahead of upcoming fixtures.

“It’s been long without scoring so, yeah, this will inspire me

“I believe I will work more on scoring.”

Last Sunday’s win pushed Dynamos to 32 points and nine behind log leaders Highlanders.

It was also Genesis Mangombe’s first league match in charge since taking over on an interim basis from Herbert Maruwa.