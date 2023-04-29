Bakers Inn gives hope to partially blind vendor

Clementine Phulu and Valencia Ndhlovu

BAKERS INN has donated a scooter bike to a partially blind man, as a way of empowering him, at the same time changing society’s negative perception of people with disabilities.

The beneficiary, John Jemwa is semi blind and has been operating from his small tuck-shop at Nguboyenja selling ten loaves of bread a day.

He approached Bakers Inn saying he wanted to sell more bread and the company gave him the marketing material to use to attract customers and that enhanced his business as the number of loaves he sells has ballooned from ten to more than 100 loaves a day.

Bakers Inn Southern Region Sales Manager Mr Athanas Mutakaya said they were working to empower the community that they work from.

“In empowering the community, we identified a partially blind young man who has been selling bread from a small tuck-shop. To empower him to sell more bread we got him a container for him to be visible and for him to sell more items. We realized that he was a hardworking man and then decided to give him a scooter bike to enable him to do door to door deliveries,” he said.

Mr Mutakaya said they wanted to see hi fulfilling his dreams and the project to be successful. They were also identifying more players that they can empower so as to give back to the community.

The beneficiary Mr Jemwa said as a person with a disability, it was his wish to serve the community and leaving his clients with a smile. He said he was impressed with the support he was getting from Bakers Inn.

“I am very impressed with Bakers Inn’s community support and also the support I’m getting from community leaders who happen to be the councilor, the chairperson of the residents and the residents at large.

“I hope and trust that the residents will continue to support our vision as a we provide service to the community. I urge other corporates to pluck a leaf from Bakers Inn and support more of such initiatives that bring people with disabilities at par with others.

“I never thought that one day by just selling bread I will be here today. Many people don’t attend to people with disabilities in their offices but Bakers Inn showed us something extraordinary to an extent that I’m asking myself what is abnormal about this company,” he said