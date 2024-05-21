Baker’s Inn to build second plant in Byo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Diversified Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX)-listed group, Innscor Africa Limited has said plans are in the pipeline to further develop its recently commissioned US$30 million state-of-the-art Baker’s Inn factory in Bulawayo.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa toured and officially commissioned the plant, while he praised Innscor Africa Limited’s substantial investment. He said the group’s pivotal role in advancing the Second Republic’s economic development is in line with Vision 2030.

The new investment is a huge endorsement of Bulawayo’s re-industrialisation drive, which is expected to open up more job opportunities along the value chain, confirming that Zimbabwe under the Second Republic is indeed open for business.

Situated along Leeds Street in Belmont industrial area at the former Cotton Printers (Ltd) premises, the highly automated factory can produce 8,000 loaves of bread per hour, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In an interview on the sidelines of the official commissioning of the factory, Innscor Africa Limited Group chairman, Mr Addington Chinake said they would be adding another production line which will result in doubled bread manufacturing.

“We sell about 160 000 loaves per day and every second one loaf is produced and every hour 8 000 loaves at this factory here in Bulawayo. We are working on putting the second line in the next 15 months and this will ensure that when you enter the factory two production lines will be running concurrently. These will produce enough bread for Midlands all the way down to Matabeleland South and North,” he said.

In his speech during the official commissioning, he said the project has created 130 new jobs bringing the total Baker’s Inn workforce in Bulawayo to 886 and complimenting the 1 081 total workers employed in Harare.

Mr Chinake said Baker’s Inn, they take great responsibility in enhancing the livelihood of the communities where they operate and this serves to strengthen Baker’s Inn’s competitiveness in the marketplace.

“The success of Baker’s Inn has been a result of Innscor Africa Limited group continuous strategic investments that recognise the importance of product quality in the stimulating consumer demand for the final product,” he said.

“Logistically, Baker’s Inn now operates from two sites servicing the country through a distribution network which covers 35 000 kilometres a day across 200 active routes. The company commands a market share of 54 percent.”

He said as a key manufacturer of a key strategic commodity, Baker’s Inn will ensure availability and affordability of all its brands within the country despite the El Nino-induced drought which was declared a State of National Disaster by President Mnangagwa.

Mr Chinake said in line with their social responsibility goals and the President’s principle that no one should go hungry, they were going to donate some bread.

“Baker’s Inn has committed to donate one million loaves by the end of the next financial year towards vulnerable groups including here in Bulawayo where we provide bread to the prisons daily. The bread will go directly into the hands of those families most in need through various community hubs,” he added.

He said as part of their corporate social responsibility as well they have been drilling boreholes in Matabeleland and they have set a budget for 10 boreholes.

Mr Chinake said they have drilled five to deserving communities.

As a token of appreciation to President Mnangagwa for commissioning the factory, he said: “So what we propose to do today is that the remaining five boreholes which we will drill and mechanise will be be at your selection Your Excellency and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube. We will also be donating 5000 loaves to a charity of your choice,” he said.