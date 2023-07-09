Balanda’s family still shocked by his death

Innocent Kurira

THE family of former dribbling great Mandla Balanda is still to come to terms with his passing on. Family members scattered around the country are converging at the family home in Mpopoma suburb.

Balanda, a dribbling wizard of note and finesse in his hey days in the 1990s.

He passed away on Sunday after a long illness.

“It’s sad as a family we have endured the loss of one of our own. As things stand we have relatives and family members dotted in different locations as a result we will have further details on the bereavement by tomorrow (today),” said a family spokesperson who declined to give our their name.

The football community woke up to the sad news of the passing on of former Highlanders forward Balanda, a 54-year-old, who will forever be remembered as a revered player who gave his all to several clubs in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Just a few days ago overseas based former Zimbabwe footballers raised funds to help him with his medical medicals.

A few days later, he breathed his last.

Chronicle hereby gives readers a brief history of the great Balanda.

Fondly known as Mandla, his real name was Mandlenkosi.

A former team mate, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele says they used to jovially call him ‘Icecream’ but the nickname did not gain popularity.

“Due to his dribbling wizardry attributes and stylish play during our training sessions we used to call him ‘Icecream” but the nickname did not gain popularity and died a natural death,” he was quoted as saying last year.

Like many boys who grew up in the western suburbs he played plastic football in the streets of Mpopoma.

For his primary education he attended Lukhanyiso Primary School from Grade One up to Grade Six.

Due to his prolific football skills, a sportsmaster at Mpumelelo Primary School lured him to transfer to his school and he did as so.

He proceeded to John Tallach where he established himself as school favourite because of his dribbling.

He played for Eagles juniors and was invited to Darryn T by the late President Canaan Banana.

He played there for a few seasons and went on to play for Highlanders and Botswana sides.

He returned to Zimbabwe to wind up with his brother Clement at Hunyani.

Upon retirement he was a thorn in the flesh for many defenders in the social soccer scene with his Ndola United.

He rates among the best dribblers to emerge from Bulawayo.