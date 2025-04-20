Bangladesh/Chevrons Test available to stream online

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE first Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is available to stream live on the Bangladesh TV website.

The Test match got underway on Sunday morning with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Fans can also download the Bangladesh TV application on the Google PlayStore or Apple Appstore.

After they were sent in to field first, Zimbabwe made early inroads with Victor Nyauchi getting the wickets of Bangladesh openers, Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 14 runs and Shadman Islam for 12 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (30*) and Mominul Haque (21*) have stabilised the hosts’ innings.

At the lunch break, Bangladesh are on 84/2 (24 overs). Covers have been put on during the break due to a slight drizzle.

The stream is accessible via the link: https:

