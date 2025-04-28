Bangladesh claw back as Zimbabwe collapse with the bat

Brandon Moyo,Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIMBABWE blew up an early advantage on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh, finishing the day on 227/9.

The Chevrons started the third session of the day looking brightly set on 161/2 having lost both their openers in the morning session and going without losing a wicket in the second session.

However, the Chevrons collapsed after Tea, losing seven wickets for just 66 runs in 34 overs, making it Bangladesh’s session.

The day started with Craig Ervine winning the toss and electing to bat first while also making two changes to the team that won the Sylhet Test last week. Tafadzwa Tsiga replaced Nyasha Mayavo while Vincent Masekesa was handed his debut, replacing Victor Nyauchi.

Brain Bennett was the first to fall in the 11th over, caught behind for 21 runs off 33 balls before his opening partner, Ben Curran followed in the 19th over, also for 21 runs off, leaving Zimbabwe on 72/2.

Sean Williams and Nick Welch would go on to swing the game into Zimbabwe’s favour again with an unbeaten 90-run third wicket partnership. Welch retired hurt on 54, his second Test half century.

Williams top scored for the Chevrons with his fifth Test half century, falling for 67 runs off 166 balls, while Welch didn’t add anymore runs when he came back to bat, bowled for 54 runs off 133 deliveries.

Taijul Islam starred with the ball for the Tigers, closing with figures of 5/60 in 27 overs while Nayeem Hasan took 2/42 in 20 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took the other wicket that fell.

Play resumes at 06.00 tomorrow with Tsiga (18) and Blessing Muzarabani (two) in the middle for the Chevrons. – @brandon_malvin