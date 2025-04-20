Baobab test. . . Kaindu braces for stern Easter Monday

Innocent Kurira , Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS head coach Kelvin Kaindu has warned his charges to expect a stern examination when they take on Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter at Baobab Stadium on Easter Monday.

Ngezi, who sit second on the log with 13 points from six outings, have looked a well-drilled unit for much of the campaign, bouncing back impressively from their pre-season uncertainty.

Their only blemish thus far came in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to a spirited TelOne side, a result Kaindu believes could only have sharpened their focus.

“Ngezi have been consistent since the league started and remain one of the strongest sides in the competition. They have good players with quality, especially in attack, and we expect a very difficult game away from home,” said Kaindu.

Indeed, the statistics back his caution. Ngezi have won both of their matches at Baobab this season by narrow 1-0 margins, and although they will be without the suspended Obriel Chirinda a key component of their attacking set-up they remain a formidable proposition.

Highlanders, meanwhile, travel to Mhondoro buoyed by a 1-0 win over CAPS United in the latest instalment of the Battle of the Cities.

That result moved Bosso up to seventh with nine points, but their away form remains a concern: two draws and a defeat from three matches on the road speaks to a side still searching for balance away from Barbourfields Stadium.

They will also be without defender Andrew Mbeba, who continues to nurse an injury picked up against Triangle United.

“We initially thought he wouldn’t be out for long,” Kaindu admitted. But he has not trained for two weeks now and will be seeing a specialist soon,” said Kaindu.

Elsewhere, TelOne, fresh from claiming the scalp of Ngezi, travel to the Eastern Highlands to face Manica Diamonds in what promises to be a compelling match-up at Sakubva.

CAPS United, stung by that Highlanders defeat, look to re-group against PSL newcomers Bikita Minerals this afternoon, while Triangle United welcome Yadah Stars to Gibbo.

Tomorrow, Joey Antipas’s Chicken Inn, revitalised after their first win of the season against Dynamos, will play host to Simba Bhora in Bulawayo.

Dynamos themselves, still licking their wounds from that setback, face a tricky assignment away to MWOS at Ngoni Stadium, while Kwekwe United entertain Herentals College at Bata.

Rounding off the weekend’s fixtures, ambitious Scottland FC take on defending champions FC Platinum, who will be without skipper Mbongeni Ndlovu, in a potentially fiery clash at Rufaro Stadium.

@innocentskizoe.