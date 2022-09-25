Battle still on as Man U host Mthala

Mandla Moyo, Sunday News Correspondent

The battle for a place in the Bulawayo Social Soccer League (BSSL) Champions of Champions mini tournament slated for December intensifies today when log leaders Man U host Mthala at Emakhandeni (11 am).

A win for table toppers, Man U will see them remain six points clear of their nearest rivals Stars FC. They have collected 70 points from 28 games. On the other hand, a win for Mthala, who are stuck on position six on the table after harvesting 68 points from a similar number of games will see them reduce the deficit to just seven points.

However, looking at the way sizzling hot Man U have been doing business ever since they occupied the top spot in Pool A, chances are very slim that Mthala will return home a happy people. According to fixtures secretary, Blessing Adolp Jonga, other matches to look out for are of Pool B where log leaders Ndola who take on Pelandaba at Iminyela.

Elsewhere, Pool C log leaders Celtics seem to have what looks like an easy assignment on paper against FC Zonke at Food 4 Less playground. Meanwhile, from the games played last weekend Skippers scored the highest number of goals after winning 9-1 away to Luveve at Chigumira football pitch.

Match Day 29 today’s Fixtures

Group A: FC Pirates vs Zulu Chiefs : 1100hrs (Rugby), Creamtata vs Makwee :1100hrs (Lob Youth Centre), Man U vs Mthala : 1100hrs (Emakhandeni), Fireworks vs Glenkara :1100hrs (Kuveve High), Patapata vs Brotherhood : 1100hrs (Iminyela 2), 70 Combination vs Iminyela Timers : 1100hrs (Mambo), Tigers vs Funda: 1100hrs (Mazayi), Edgars vs Stars : 1100hrs (Somhlolo), Magwegwe Bullets vs Old Timers : 1100hrs (Magwegwe High), Vulavale vs Cowdray Masters: 1100hrs (Magwegwe West)

Group B: Ndola vs Pelandaba : 1100hrs (Iminyela), N.J.C vs B.C.T: 1300hrs ( Mazayi), Pioneer vs Nketa : 1300hrs (Bango), Mabuthweni vs Happy Valley : 1100hrs (Insukamini), 94 Strivers vs Gwabalanda : 1100hrs (T.M Cowdray Park), West Comm vs Khami : 1100hrs (Induba Pry School), Hyde Park vs Sekusile: 1100hrs (Hyde Park Shops), Santos vs Emganwini Legends ;1100hrs (Isilwane), Delta vs Robert Sinyoka :1100hrs (Sizinda), Congo vs Osiphatheleni : 1300hrs (Inyathi Youth Centre)

Group C: Mayihlome vs Finance : 1100hrs (Inyathi Youth Centre), Wembley vs Mex Mawaya :1100hrs (Lobengula High), Njube Crackers vs Shwelele : 1100hrs (Desert), Bombers vs Real Magwegwe: 1100hrs (Entumbane), Siyabangena vs Bangane :1100hrs (Phekiwe), Wolves vs Zobha : 1100hrs (Marisha), Celtics vs Zonke : 1100hrs (Food 4 Less), Skippers vs Real Shwelele: 1100hrs (Bango), Luveve vs Matshobane: 1100hrs (Chigumira), Nkulumane vs Lobels :1300hrs (Phekiwe)