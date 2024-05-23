Bayern Munich turn to Vincent Kompany as new manager after eight rejections

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to land the Bayern Munich job.

The German club have been searching for a new manager ever since Thomas Tuchel confirmed in February he was leaving this summer.

Bayern have suffered multiple rejections from the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Roger Schmidt and Xabi Alonso.

An approach for Oliver Glasner was also rejected by Crystal Palace, while both Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery informed them they wanted to work in the Premier League.

Bayern’s struggles led to them trying to persuade Tuchel to stay, but he rejected them and is keen to secure a job in England.

The situation has led to Kompany becoming the shock favourite to takeover at Bayern, despite being relegated with Burnley this season.

The Belgian is admired for his style of football, having played under Pep Guardiola, and he is also fluent in German. – Evening Standard