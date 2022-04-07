BBA receives equipment donation

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

The Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) announced a donation of a shot clock valued at €1 650 from a local sports company ahead of the National Club Championships that will be held in Bulawayo.

SU Sports is a Harare based sports company owned and managed by former national captain, Taurai Chitsinde.

BBA president Sinda Mono confirmed the development and the gesture from SU Sports.

“We have indeed taken delivery of a complete shot clock that was donated to us by SU Sports based in Harare. This is by far a huge gesture and will go a long way towards improving the quality of the game in the province,” Mono said.

Mono added that the donation came at a most opportune time when the province is preparing to host the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe National Club Championships which begins on 30 April.

“Our province is hosting the National Club Championships and this shot clock has come at just the right time. As a province we are indebted to Tau Chitsinde and his SU Sports for this donation,” said Mono.

Chitsinde spoke to Sunday News Sports confirming his company’s donation to the BBA.

“After extensive consultation, SU Sports decided to donate a shot clock, a Favero FIBA Level 1 competition shot clock set complete with consoles which meets FIBA approved equipment guidelines to the Bulawayo Basketball Association,” Chitsinde told Sunday News Sport.

“This comes with great confidence in efforts by the BBA in offering the best in basketball delivery. We believe that the BBA will make great use of this tool,” he added. @RealSimbaJemwa